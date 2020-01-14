Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,787. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.