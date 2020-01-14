Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts have commented on BANC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 9,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 363,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

