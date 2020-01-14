Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,926,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 2,166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 90,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMA opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

