Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken Sells 4,781 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.51. 137,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.45 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bandwidth by 153.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bandwidth by 68.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 66.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

