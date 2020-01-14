Bank of America Downgrades Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to Neutral

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,159.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,080.04. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

