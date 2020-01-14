Bank of America Reiterates Average Rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

CDLX traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. 517,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $85.51.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 9,490 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $360,145.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,016 and sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,392,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 212.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 711,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 484,044 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

