Bank of America Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Buy

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $262.70 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $188.11 and a 52 week high of $263.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.