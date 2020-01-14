Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of SC stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of SC has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 14.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

