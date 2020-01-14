Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.