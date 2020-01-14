BANKEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,106.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, BANKEX has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $782,429.00 and approximately $89,106.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex and Simex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.05915452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024914 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120200 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,260,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Simex, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.