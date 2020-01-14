Banyan Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $147,821.00 and $79.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network (BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

