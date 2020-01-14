Barclays Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.00 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORA. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.20 ($18.84).

Shares of ORA opened at €13.08 ($15.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.89. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

