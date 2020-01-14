Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €30.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.48 ($33.12).

RWE opened at €29.15 ($33.90) on Tuesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

