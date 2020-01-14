Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.33 ($2.75).

LON BARC traded down GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.38). The company had a trading volume of 25,903,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

