Barclays Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.77 ($45.08).

UTDI opened at €31.00 ($36.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.99 and its 200 day moving average is €29.97.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

