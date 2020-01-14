Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Up 14.1% in December

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,214,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $535.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

