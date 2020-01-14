Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,400 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 770,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Barnes Group news, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $90,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 in the last 90 days. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.