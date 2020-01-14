Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 807 ($10.62) target price on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 648 ($8.52). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target (up from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 805 ($10.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 773.40 ($10.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.70 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 720.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 652.93. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

