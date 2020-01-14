Basic Attention Token Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $311.02 million and approximately $66.76 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, BitBay, IDEX and WazirX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,086,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, ABCC, Zebpay, Mercatox, ChaoEX, CPDAX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Huobi, ZB.COM, DDEX, LATOKEN, WazirX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BitBay, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDCM, Radar Relay, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

