Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BSET stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

