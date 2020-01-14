Bata (BTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,800.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Bata has a market capitalization of $171,560.00 and approximately $3,800.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 144.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00663564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008940 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.