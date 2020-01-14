Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BTE stock remained flat at $C$1.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

