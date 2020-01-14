Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $105,440.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0936 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market capitalization of $105,440.00 and $258.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,261,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,067 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

