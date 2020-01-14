Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

