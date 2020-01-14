Beam Reaches Market Cap of $32.55 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and $37.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007044 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,143,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

