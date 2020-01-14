Beaxy Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.05983360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00126936 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,221,364 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

