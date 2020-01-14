Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €118.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEI. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

Shares of BEI opened at €106.80 ($124.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

