Bela Achieves Market Cap of $209,548.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 129.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bela has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $209,548.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,219,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,700,397 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

