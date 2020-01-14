Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,200 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.11.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

