Belmont Capital LLC Buys Shares of 49,197 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,835,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 13.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.27. The company had a trading volume of 47,352,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.41 and a 12-month high of $327.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.