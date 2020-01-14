Belmont Capital LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Eventbrite makes up approximately 1.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Belmont Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Eventbrite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.48. 361,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,601. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.14. Eventbrite Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.