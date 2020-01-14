Belmont Capital LLC Takes $42.02 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 617,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,019,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 34.5% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Belmont Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 67,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,956. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $725,995.20. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,649 shares of company stock worth $21,276,645 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.