Belmont Capital LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 34.6% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $219.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

