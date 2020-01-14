Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

BNFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

