Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €60.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.86 ($67.28).

Shares of Total stock opened at €49.26 ($57.27) on Tuesday. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.54.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

