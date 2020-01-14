Berenberg Bank Downgrades BP (LON:BP) to Hold

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 590 ($7.76). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 493.95 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £320.67 ($421.82). Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.