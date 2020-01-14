Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Forterra stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forterra by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

