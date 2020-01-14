Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gamesys Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 746 ($9.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,218 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 703.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a 52-week low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 818 ($10.76).

In other Gamesys Group news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

