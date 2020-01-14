Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($5.33).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 336.78 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 331.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

