Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX)

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON SXX opened at GBX 5.39 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Sirius Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,389 ($110.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48.

About Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

