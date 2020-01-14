Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given New GBX 3,990 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,856 ($63.88) to GBX 5,437 ($71.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,422.18 ($58.17).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,865 ($64.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,806.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,250.11.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

