BERNcash Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $24,873.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00964153 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005310 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

