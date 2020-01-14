Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earning Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. 1,994,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a one year low of $55.97 and a one year high of $91.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

