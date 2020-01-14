Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0059

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $32,504.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.