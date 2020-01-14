Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $188,021.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Bezop has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $188,021.00 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

