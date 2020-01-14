BHPCoin (BHP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.56 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $17.86 million and $3.56 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00010071 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DigiFinex and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

