Bigbom (BBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $169,752.00

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Kyber Network. Bigbom has a total market cap of $169,752.00 and approximately $109,103.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.98 or 0.06092837 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.