Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 21st (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com’s (NYSE:BILL) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Bill.com had issued 9,823,529 shares in its public offering on December 12th. The total size of the offering was $216,117,638 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Bill.com’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of BILL opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

