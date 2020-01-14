Binance Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $304.58 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, IDEX, AirSwap, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Exrates and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.