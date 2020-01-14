BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,063. The company has a market capitalization of $323.76 million, a PE ratio of 113.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,327.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.